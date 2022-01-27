Kremlin needs time to analyze US-NATO responses to Russia’s security proposals

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin won’t rush with comments on the responses by the US and NATO to Moscow’s security guarantees, since time is needed in order to analyze them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has all these papers. Of course, some time is needed in order to analyze them. Let’s not rush with any conclusions," the Kremlin official said.

He confirmed that Putin had already read the West’s written answers to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees.

"I repeat once again, let’s not rush with assessments. Time is needed in order to analyze [them] and, after all, for our president to formulate a corresponding stance. Let’s see how it goes," Putin’s press secretary said.

On Wednesday, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side asked not to make the documents public, yet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical but indicated directions for further negotiations.