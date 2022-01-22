Senior Kremlin official to attend Normandy Format talks in Paris on January 25 - source

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak will take part in a Normandy Format meeting of political advisers, a source in the presidential administration said on Saturday.

"The Normandy Format political advisers will hold a face-to-face meeting in Paris on January 25, which was pre-agreed in Arkhangelskoe (outside Moscow - TASS) on January 6," the source said.

On January 6, Kozak held talks with his Normandy Format counterparts - Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner and Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne, who had been invited to Moscow. Kozak told reporters than that the sides "agreed on further contacts, including the participation of the Ukrainian leadership so as to end [the conflict in eastern Ukraine] as soon as possible."

On January 10, foreign policy advisers of the leaders of Germany and France, the member countries of the Normandy Format, held a meeting with Andrey Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, in Kiev.