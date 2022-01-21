US promises to reply to Russia’s security proposals next week — diplomat

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Washington promises to provide a response to Moscow’s security guarantees proposals next week, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Friday.

"They have said they will provide their answers next week. We expect a detailed, fundamental consideration of all aspects. The situation is complicated. The United States’ intentional fanning of tensions fails to provide a proper background. Nevertheless, we will be reformatting the American side’s attitude and steering them towards work on our agenda, on our security guarantees," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva on Friday. The two sides are expected to discuss further steps regarding Moscow’s security guarantee proposals.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published drafts of a treaty with the United States on security guarantees and also an agreement on measures of ensuring the security of Russia and the NATO member-states. Consultations on these issues were held in Geneva on January 10. On January 12, the Russia-NATO Council met in session in Brussels. And on January 13 Russia’s permanent representative Alexander Lukashevich presented these initiatives at a session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.