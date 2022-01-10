Blinken says Russia aims to restore Soviet Union

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Russia wants to resurrect the Soviet Union by gaining more influence over the former member states.

"I think that’s right," he said on CNN television, when asked if he agreed that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to restore the Soviet Union. "I think that’s one of President Putin’s objectives, and it is to re-exert a sphere of influence over countries that previously were part of the Soviet Union.’’

"And as we’ve said, that’s unacceptable," he added.

In December, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said Washington was worried that Moscow might be seeking to revive the USSR. That wasn’t the first statement of the kind coming out of Washington.

Putin said in June that restoration of the Soviet Union made no sense and would be impossible and unadvisable due to certain demographic, social and ethnic issues.