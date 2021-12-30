Biden assured Putin US won’t deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden assured his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during their call that Washington doesn’t plan to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The key point that was voiced by the American side during the call was that President Biden clearly stated that the US doesn’t plan to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine," Ushakov said.

Putin noted that was one of the key points in the proposals that Russia handed over to the US, which we want to hold substantive talks about in future, the Kremlin aide said.