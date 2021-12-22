Informal face-to-face summit of CIS leaders to be held in St. Petersburg, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. An informal summit between the leaders of CIS countries scheduled for December 28 in St. Petersburg will be held in a face-to-face format, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, preparations are underway for an in-person meeting of presidents," the Kremlin official said.

As CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said earlier, a new meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council will be held on October 14, 2022, in Nur-Sultan. That said, he didn’t exclude that informal meetings of the CIS heads of state may take place before the Nur-Sultan summit.