Putin confirms he discussed sanctions with Biden on December 7

SIRIUS /Federal territory/, December 8. /TASS/. During a conversation with young scientists, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that he had discussed the topic of sanctions in talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday and with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.

When Yuri Kostyukevich, senior lecturer at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, indicated that he would like to start the meeting with the topic of sanctions, the President said: "We have just talked about this with the Prime Minister of Greece <…> and again it was about sanctions. Yesterday we talked about sanctions with President Biden."

"And same with Kostyukevich - it is about the sanctions again," the President went on jokingly.

As presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier, at the summit on December 7, Putin told Biden that the sanctions had not been effective for the United States itself. When asked to clarify what areas the leader of the United States mentioned talking about specific possible sanctions, Ushakov named politics, economics and finance.