Recreating the USSR impossible under today’s circumstances, Kremlin insists

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Restoring the Soviet Union is impossible under the current conditions, and that being said, the CIS, the EAEU and the Union State of Russia and Belarus are in no way attempts at recreating the USSR, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

Earlier, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland raised concerns held by Washington that Moscow seeks to revive the USSR. "Ms. Nuland has extensive knowledge about Russia and all the nuances of the post-Soviet space. I’m convinced that Ms. Nuland just like us or other experts clearly comprehends that restoring the USSR is impossible," Peskov emphasized.

"Furthermore, Mrs. Nuland surely knows that integration processes with different rates of development have appeared in the area of the former Soviet Union for quite a long time and are maturing. There are the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and more top-notch integration organizations, namely the EAEU, and more advanced allied structures, such as the Union State of Russia and Belarus. None of this is an attempt at the reincarnation of the USSR and nor can it be," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He pointed out that independent sovereign states have been formed, strengthened and are developing successfully in the space of the former USSR for some time already, and they treat each other based on mutual respect, trust and non-interference in each other’s affairs.