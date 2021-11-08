Lavrov slams calls for non-recognition of Nicaraguan elections as inadmissible

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed calls for the non-recognition of the results of general elections in Nicaragua as inadmissible.

"As for yesterday’s elections in Nicaragua, we sent observers. <…> They say that the elections were well-organized and were held in strict compliance with Nicaraguan laws. <…> As far as I understand, just yesterday in the evening, when the voting was over, the White House declared its refusal to recognize the election and called on other countries to do the same. We consider it inadmissible and strongly condemn such a policy," he told a news conference on Monday.

Lavrov stressed that according to the Constitution of Nicaragua, the sovereignty is vested in the people. "And only the Nicaraguan people has the right to decide the legitimacy of the electoral process in their own country," he said.

The minister recalled that pressure on Nicaragua began "not today, not even yesterday, but as far back as 2018, when Nicaragua became a target of open interference into its domestic affairs." "Regrettably, attempts at toppling Nicaragua’s leadership continue and are not disguised," he added.

"Another reckless scheme of the so-called color revolution to change the regime now in Nicaragua is unlikely to add stability and prosperity to this region," he emphasized.

General elections were held in Nicaragua on Sunday. More than 4.5 million eligible voters in Nicaragua with its population of 6.5 million were to elect the president, vice president, members of the National Assembly, or the country’s unicameral parliament, and the Central American Parliament. Along with the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), which nominated incumbent President Daniel Ortega, six more political parties took part in the campaign.

More than 200 independent observers from Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Latin American countries, and from all the political forces taking part in the elections monitored the voting.