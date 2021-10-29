Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, October 29. /TASS/. Kiev plays a very dangerous game using drones for attacks in Donbass, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at a press conference on Friday.

"Yes, I saw these reports about these Bayraktar drones. One of them bombed one of the artillery positions of the rebels," Nebenzia said in English when asked a corresponding question. "I think that is a very dangerous game by the Ukrainians."

The Russian diplomat pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords. According to Nebenzia, the Ukrainian forces’ game with drones "may lead to consequences which the Ukrainian side may not even imagine."

"That is a dangerous game, and I think that they should realize it although I am not optimistic they would," the Russian ambassador concluded.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces earlier confirmed that the Ukrainian military had for the first time used a Bayraktar drone of Turkish manufacture in Donbass on October 26.

Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said at the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday that strike drones are banned by the Minsk agreements as well as by the additional ceasefire control measures approved in July 2020. The German and French foreign ministries voiced their concern following reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used a Bayraktar drone.

The Bayraktar TB2 is a Turkish-made strike drone with a 150 km-range capability, an operating speed of 130 km/h and a 50 kg payload. It is furnished with an automatic take-off and landing system. In 2019, Kiev purchased and tested Bayraktar drones that are intended to be furnished with MAM-L precision air bombs produced by the Turkish company Roketsan. According to unofficial data, the deal was worth $69 million.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Andrei Taran said on October 13 that the Turkish drone producer would build a maintenance and training center in Ukraine.