Possible to launch investigation into interference in Russian election, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev believes that it would be possible to investigate the meddling by American IT giants in Russia’s State Duma election which was held on September 17-19.

In an interview with the RT TV channel, he answered the question whether Moscow could initiate such a case by analogy with the investigation of the so-called Russian trace conducted by Washington after the US presidential elections in 2016.

"I don’t know. But I go with the well-known Latin formula "quid pro quo" ("favor for a favor"), figuratively speaking. If they offered such a favor to us, why not? I think it would be possible to raise a question over conducting such an investigation," Medvedev said.

However, this should be decided by competent authorities, including law enforcers and the CEC. "Eventually, the [Russia’s] Ministry of Foreign Affairs should also take part in this. But if there is some sufficient evidence of their intrusion, why not?" he noted.

Medvedev added that during the three-day voting "a great deal of attacks" were made on the CEC servers. Half of them originated from the USA. "Are there enough grounds to launch an investigation?" he concluded.