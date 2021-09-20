Russian election authority faced unprecedented cyberattacks during State Duma vote — chief

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) faced unprecedented cyberattacks on its systems during the State Duma (lower house) elections, CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at the CEC information center on Monday.

"Dear colleagues, what gave us a hard time this time? Unprecedented cyberattacks on our website and all our systems. For the first time in years, there were some technical nuances and issues. It's surprising that we withstood these attacks," she noted.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) spanned over three days, September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.