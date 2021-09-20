25,830 voting ballots in 35 regions of Russia deemed invalid — CEC head

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Over 25,000 voting ballots in 35 regions of Russia were deemed invalid, Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova said Monday, commenting on the preliminary vote outcome.

"A total of 25,830 voting ballots, cast in 107 voting stations out of almost 100,000 in 35 regions out of 85, were deemed invalid," she said.

According to Pamfilova, this is a "measly, insignificant result" compared to the entire country.

The State Duma elections took place between September 17 and 19 and also included the elections of nine regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.