Libyan top diplomat’s Russia visit testifies to priority of relations, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The visit of Foreign Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity Najla Mangoush to Moscow indicates the intention of the Libyan government to build priority relations with Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday at the opening of talks with his Libyan counterpart.

"We are grateful that you accepted our offer to come on an actual visit to the Russian Federation. We see it as the intention of the Libyan leadership to build priority relations with Russia. The relations that are founded on the traditions of friendship and cooperation," he said.

The Russian foreign minister noted that he was particularly pleased to welcome the first female top diplomat in Libya’s history to Moscow.

He emphasized that today’s meeting is taking place at a very important time for the Libyan people when the fate of the country is being decided. "Thanks to the efforts of Libyans and the solid support of the global community, it was possible to shape the parameters and criteria for moving towards a final settlement through national accord and the building of a stable, prosperous state," he noted.

"For Russia as an active participant of this international effort, it is very important to hear your evaluation of the events and your wishes as to how the international community can effectively facilitate the implementation of those agreements that were reached last fall in Geneva," Lavrov stated.

His counterpart noted that Libya aims to advance this path of comprehensively developing friendly relations with Russia. "Personally, I am very happy that our country maintains friendly relations with the Russian Federation and will aim for the comprehensive development of this course," she said.

The Libyan top diplomat noted that Tripoli and Moscow are connected through "ties of historic partnership" as well as "of close allied interaction on the international arena and on the issues of trade and economic cooperation." "We are proud of [our] historically close connections that are being continually strengthened and built on a mutually beneficial basis," she added.

The Libyan foreign minister provided a positive assessment regarding the "significant part that Russia plays in regional affairs." "I would like to give high marks to the Russian Federation and to personally thank [Russian President] Vladimir Putin for the efforts on bringing Libya’s sides closer and initiating a ceasefire that started in January 2020 with the goal of finding [common] points among all of Libya’s conflicting sides," she emphasized.

She conveyed to the Russian side "the warmest greetings from head of Libya’s Government [of National Unity] Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh as well as from head of the Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi" that also "emphasize the necessity of further strengthening [these] mutually beneficial relations."