Moldova, Russia agree to lift mutual trade barriers — official

CHISINAU, August 11. /TASS/. Moldova and Russia agreed to remove barriers in mutual trade, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak told reporters after talks with President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

"We agreed to cooperate in mutual trade matters, duty-free trade, and lifting of restrictions occurred for Russian exporters," Kozak said. "Also, about reciprocal moves of the Russian side regarding deliveries of Moldovan agricultural products to the Russian market," the official noted.

Moscow and Chisinau should find a mutually beneficial solution for gas supplies, Kozak said.

"We discussed issues of bilateral relations, without going into details. As far as gas prices are concerned, a mutually beneficial solution is needed for this issue," the official said. Signing of a new contract for Russian natural gas supplies is discussed now because the existing contract will expire in fall, Kozak added.