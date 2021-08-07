Authors of DW article on Ukrainian president forget lessons of history - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The authors of a Deutsche Welle article on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky forgot the lessons of history, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

Deutsche Welle published an article on Friday, which was dedicated to Zelensky’s call on the residents of Donbass who considered themselves to be Russians to move to Russia. The article described Zelensky as "a modest Jewish guy."

"Only a completely uneducated person can say that young people’s modesty guarantees that they will never share radical views. History has seen many ‘modest guys’ become the most notorious bloodsuckers," Zakharova pointed out. According to her, no ethnicity provides immunity against nationalism.

On August 5, Zelensky said in an interview with the Dom TV channel that people who considered themselves to be Russians were making a big mistake by staying in Donbass because "it will never be part of Russia." He also said that those in Donbass who considered themselves to be Russians, should move to Russia. In response, Zakharova stated that "the Kiev regime has crossed all the red lines that separate a national policy from nationalism.".