Russian-Nicaraguan cyber security deal confirms strong partnership — ministry

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Nicaragua on cooperation in ensuring international cyber security confirms that bilateral strategic partnership is strong, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This document confirms that strategic partnership between Russia and Nicaragua is strong and our countries share approaches to ensuring international cyber security. It underlines aspiration to boost bilateral cooperation and coordinate positions on one of key elements of the system of international and national security," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, this deal lays down an international and legal basis for the implementation of joint initiatives, including of a practical nature, in this field. "It envisages establishing direct dialogue between the two countries’ competent bodies on the whole spectrum of international cyber security issues, as well as holding full-scale bilateral interdepartmental consultations on this issue," it stated.

The ceremony of signing the agreement took place in Moscow on Monday after talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres.