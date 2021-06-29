Putin to hold meeting with Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev in Moscow on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s first president, on Wednesday, June 30, in Moscow, the Kremlin reported.

"On June 30, 2021, Moscow will host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who will travel to Russia for a working visit," the statement reads.

The Kremlin stressed that issues of the current development of the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan would be discussed at the meeting, as well as the advancement of integration processes at the Eurasian space and several current international topics.

On Monday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko in Nur-Sultan. At the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the influence of Putin’s political course to boost Russia’s positions globally as well as the role of contacts between legislations in bringing the two countries closer together.