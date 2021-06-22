Russian and CIS diplomats call on the world to remember Great Patriotic War lessons

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The heads of diplomatic missions of Russia and other CIS states in Brussels have called on the world to remember the lessons of the Great Patriotic War on the 80th anniversary of its beginning. Diplomats from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have released a joint address calling on the global community to assess 'the past and present fairly and justly'. TASS has received the full text of the diplomats' address and publishes it in its entirety.

"June 22 is a special day in the memory of peoples of our countries.

80 years ago, on June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany and its European satellites launched an attack against the USSR - the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 began.

That terrible page of history brought untold sorrow, tears and despair. It claimed and ruined countless lives. But the Nazis could not break the will of the peoples of the Soviet Union. Our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought bravely to defend our homeland, our future and peaceful life, not only in our countries, but throughout Europe.

The Nazi invaders' plan for a swift defeat of the Red Army failed. From the first days of the war, the aggressor faced righteous resistance and firm determination to fight to the end - in a united effort the peoples of our countries repelled the Nazis, shared miseries and hardships of war, and celebrated common victories. Everyone, young and old, stood up to fight Nazi ideology, cruelty and the trampling of human values: fierce battles were waged on the battlefields, partisans and underground fighters carried out insurgent operations in the occupied territories, and people in the rear worked for the front sparing no energy or health. This self-sacrifice, fortitude and faith in justice enabled the peoples of the USSR to defeat the fascist invaders.

Today, those living both in our countries and all over Europe owe their peaceful lives and well-being to the heroic deed of the peoples of the Soviet Union.

It was the Red Army that made a decisive contribution to the defeat of the Third Reich.