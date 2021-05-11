UN head thanks Soviet people for decisive contribution in victory over Nazism

UNITED NATIONS, May 11. /TASS/. The Soviet Union made the decisive contribution to the victory over Nazism, stopping Hitler’s forces from taking over Europe and the whole Europe, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Russian media outlets on the eve of his visit to Moscow, expressing gratitude to the Soviet people.
"I want to express to the Russian people my deep solidarity in this moment [celebration of the Victory Day]," Guterres stressed.
"The armed forces of the Soviet Union had a decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazism. And the people of the Soviet Union suffered enormously for Nazism to be defeated. And so, this is the moment I want to express my admiration for that contribution that was very important to defeat the possible Nazism takeover of Europe with its allies of the whole world," he stressed.