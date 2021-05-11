UN head thanks Soviet people for decisive contribution in victory over Nazism

UNITED NATIONS, May 11. /TASS/. The Soviet Union made the decisive contribution to the victory over Nazism, stopping Hitler’s forces from taking over Europe and the whole Europe, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Russian media outlets on the eve of his visit to Moscow, expressing gratitude to the Soviet people.

"I want to express to the Russian people my deep solidarity in this moment [celebration of the Victory Day]," Guterres stressed.