Russia sends to US proposals as a follow-up to agreements at Geneva summit — envoy

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Russia has sent to the US a range of proposals as a follow-up to the agreements reached at the Geneva summit, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"All participants [left Geneva] with the hope that Russian-US relations would stabilize. Certainly, we expect that tomorrow will be better, better not only for Russia and the US, but the entire world," Antonov noted. "That’s because the situation not only in Russia and the US but also in the entire world depends on how our presidents held talks and what agreements they reached," he said.

"In the first hours of today we sent to our colleagues a series of proposals on the meetings, on the need to hold a serious conversation on how we will live together. We have no other option but to live without quarreling on this planet," the ambassador said.

"That’s because as Russian President Vladimir Putin stated many times Russia and the US bear special responsibility for international peace and security. We should cooperate and there is no other option," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that he "sent a number of requests to various US organizations" to meet with their leadership and discuss what needs to be done to fulfill the positive stance of the presidents towards stabilizing bilateral relations, which was voiced after the summit. "This will enable us to later speak about improving bilateral ties. Let’s wait a little bit, I think this will take a little time and we will be able to discuss with you particular results of what we reached and what we were able to do," Antonov said.

According to him, it’s necessary to arrange such meetings with US colleagues not only in the US but also in other countries.

The Russian-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden discussed the state and the prospects of the further development of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic security, as well as international matters, including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the US and Russian ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington.