Russia hopes US fulfils agreements following Geneva summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the situation with the United States failing to comply with agreements will not be repeated after the summit in Geneva, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have repeatedly encountered stories, when an understanding reached at the highest level, is later doomed to complete inaction," he said. "I really want to hope that this time it will be different," Peskov added.

Peskov noted that there are currently no grounds for Russia to remove the United States from its list of unfriendly country list before the agreements reached at the recent Geneva summit are implemented. He specified that highest-level meetings "lead to understandings, where it is pointless to talk, where conversation is necessary, where sides categorically disagree with each other, and where they can operate in full harmony".

On May 14, Russia published its official government-approved list of foreign states deemed unfriendly by the country. It only includes the United States and the Czech Republic. The document outlined that Prague could employ no more than 19 staffers Russian nationals or third country citizens in its embassy in Russia, while Washington cannot do it at all.