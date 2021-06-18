Dates of Russia-US consultations on strategic stability are still unknown — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Dates of the start of interdepartmental consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability and arms control are still unknown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked when the consultations the presidents of the two states agreed upon in Geneva will start, he said: "It is still unknown."

On Wednesday, at a press conference in Geneva following the Russian-US summit, President Vladimir Putin announced an agreement with the American side on interdepartmental consultations on strategic stability and arms control. The consultations will be held under the auspices of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department. According to the head of the Russian state, the line-up of the delegations, the place of work and the frequency of meetings will be determined at the working level.