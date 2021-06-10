Russia expects trilateral group on Karabakh to resume work soon, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow expects the trilateral group of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh to resume work soon, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We expect the trilateral working group to resume its activity in the immediate future in accordance with the leaders’ trilateral accords," the Russian diplomat said.

Moscow also expects the mine clearance process in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to accelerate, the spokeswoman stressed.

"The problem of clearing the territory of mines is one of the most dangerous and difficult consequences of any armed conflict. Russia is making a substantial contribution to the process of the post-conflict mine clearance in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas," the Russian diplomat said.