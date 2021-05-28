Russia sees Syrian election as important step towards enhancing stability

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow views Syria’s presidential election, which resulted in incumbent President Bashar al-Assad securing 95.1% of the vote, as an important step toward strengthening domestic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We view the election as the sovereign affair of the Syrian Arab Republic and an important step on the path towards strengthening domestic stability. We believe that ensuring the normal operation of all state institutions based on Syria’s laws is in the interest of all of the Syrian people, particularly amid the ongoing fight against the terrorists," the statement reads.

The West claiming that the Syrian presidential election is illegitimate is an example of blatant political pressure on Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We consider the statements made by certain Western capitals on the illegitimacy of the election even before it was held an element of blatant political pressure on Damascus and another attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Syria with the aim to destabilize it. No one has the right to dictate to Syrians when and under what conditions they should elect their head of state," the ministry said.

Russia aims to continue supporting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, as well as helping the country eliminate the consequences of the conflict on its territory. "We will carry on our efforts aimed to promote the political process led and held by Syrians themselves, as stipulated by Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council," the ministry stressed.

Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh announced on Thursday that incumbent President Bashar al-Assad won the election, securing the support of 95.1% of the voters. The voter turnout came up to 78.6%, with over 14 mln citizens taking part in the election.