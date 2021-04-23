Putin signs decree on countermeasures to other states’ unfriendly actions

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on countermeasures to unfriendly action of foreign states, as follows from a document posted on the Kremlin website on Friday.

Under the document, diplomatic missions, consular institutions and offices of government institutions of foreign countries acting in an unfriendly manner against Russia, Russian nationals or legal entities will face restrictions, or even a complete ban, if necessary, in terms of employing Russian nationals.

The government is tasked to define number of individuals that can be employed by foreign missions. "Labor contracts with individuals in excess of the number set by the government that were signed before the commencement day of this decree are to be terminated," the document says. However, restrictions "are not applicable to nationals of unfriendly states arriving from such states as employees of diplomatic missions, consular institutions and offices of government institutions of corresponding unfriendly foreign states."

Apart from that, the government is tasked to draw up a list of unfriendly foreign states subject to these measures and to ensure control over the observance of labor rights of Russian nationals in case of their contracts termination under the decree.

According to the document, it is geared to "protect Russia’s interests and security under federal laws No 281-FZ On Special Economic Measures and Enforcement Measures of December 30, 2006 and No127-FZ On Countermeasures to Unfriendly Actions of the United States and Other Foreign States of June 4, 2018."

The decree comes into effect from the day of its official publishing and stays in force until these countermeasures are cancelled.