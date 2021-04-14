Ukraine and its Western backers plotting to destabilize Crimea, says top security official

"Over the past seven years tremendous work has been conducted on the peninsula to iron out the problems that had accumulated over the years of Ukrainian independence," he noted at a meeting on national security issues on the peninsula in Sevastopol.

He reiterated that significant funds were invested in the modernization and development of the peninsula’s transportation, energy and social infrastructure. In addition, new jobs were created, and housing issues are being resolved systematically. What’s more, monuments and objects of cultural heritage are being restored. Furthermore, measures are being undertaken to harmonize interethnic relations, enforce rights of all citizens regardless of their ethnicity or religious affiliation, while Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages, along with the Russian language, have received the status of state languages in Crimea.

"However, as a counterbalance to this work, various sanctions are being imposed on the part of Ukraine and its Western backers, attempts are being made to destroy economic ties, and to intentionally worsen the living conditions on the peninsula, including through food, energy and water blockades," the Security Council secretary said.

"Political opportunists are plotting to destabilize the social and political and socio-economic situation in Crimea," he added, noting that on the Internet "constant calls to [participate in] protest rallies [are spread], and revanchist and nationalistic ideas are being promoted."

One source for disseminating radical ideas is the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, an organization that is considered to be extremist and banned in Russia, the Security Council secretary pointed out. Members of this organization after it was banned in Russia have focused on conducting acts of information and psychological pressure from abroad, and primarily target young people, the official noted.

On April 26, 2016, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea declared the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People to be a terrorist organization, and its activities are outlawed in Russia.