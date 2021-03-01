Perestroika gave freedom, helped abolish totalitarian system — Gorbachev

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Soviet Union’s first president, Mikhail Gorbachev, has described perestroika as the greatest achievement of his life, for it helped abolish the totalitarian system.

"Perestroika, of course, and everything that goes with it," he told TASS in an interview. "It is my profound conviction that perestroika was necessary, and that we were moving in the right direction. Our greatest achievement inside the country was that people gained freedom and put an end to the totalitarian system."

Also, he recalled such major foreign policy achievements as the end of the Cold War and drastic nuclear arms cuts.

On March 2, Gorbachev turns 90.