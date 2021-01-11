Putin congratulates Japarov on winning Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Sadyr Japarov on winning the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan and expressed the hope that the two countries will continue to cultivate ties.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election to the post of the president," Putin noted in his message of congratulations to Japarov posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"I hope that your activities as the head of state will contribute to building up the entire range of Russian-Kyrgyz ties," Putin stressed, wishing Japarov every success, good health and prosperity.