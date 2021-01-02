Russians and Ukrainian released in Libya arrive in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Three Russians and one Ukrainian, who were earlier released in Libya, have arrived in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, a member of the Russian Civic Chamber, Alexander Malkevich, told reporters on Sunday.

"The plane has landed, it is now on the runway. I’m on the airfield, I’m meeting them," Malkevich said.

According to him, those who arrived from Libya don’t have any documents, including passports.

Earlier, Malkevich said a group of Russians and one Ukrainian citizen, who had been kidnapped in Libya several weeks ago, were released.

In December, Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Seifa, who had been detained a year and a half ago in Libya and were accused of meddling in the republic’s domestic affairs, returned home.

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said after talks in Moscow with Foreign Minister of the Government of National Accord Mohamed Taher Siala that in case of similar incidents with Russians in the African republic in the future Moscow would get access to its citizens and all the necessary data about them.