Putin signs law reinforcing former presidents’ immunity

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that reinforces the immunity guarantees for former presidents. The law has been published at the official legal information website Tuesday.

The law amends the procedure of withdrawal of ex-president’s immunity. Under the new law, the State Duma must press charges of treason or other grievous crime, while the compliance with the procedure must be confirmed by the Supreme and Constitutional Courts. Based on those charges, the Federation Council will make a decision.

Previously, pressing charges against an ex-president was the authority of the Investigative Committee. The charges then were supposed to be forwarded to the State Duma, who gave its consent, and then the issue was supposed to be reviewed by the Federation Council.