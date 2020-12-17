Putin says Erdogan always keeps his word despite differing views

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said at his annual press conference on Thursday that he does not always see eye to eye with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan but the Turkish leader always keeps his word.

"President Erdogan and I often see things differently, we even have opposing views on some issues but he is a man of his word," Putin pointed out. "If he believes that something is beneficial for his country, he will push through with it," he added.

"The factor of predictability is very important as it helps you understand who you are dealing with," the Russian president noted.