Russia notes wide support for anti-Nazi resolution in UN, says diplomat

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow is inspired by support from an absolute majority of UN member-states, who at the 75th UN General Assembly session voted for the Russia-initiated resolution on the struggle against Nazism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Friday.

"The vast and invariable support for the Russian initiative, provided by countries committed to the struggle against the heroization of Nazism, is inspiring," Zakharova said.

She stressed that the Russia-proposed resolution was co-authored by 58 countries around the world, while its adoption was supported by 122 states. Only the United States and Ukraine opposed it again, while 53 delegations, including the EU member-states abstained.

"Who could have thought that after so many years some members of the Organization would use professed concern about freedom of speech to oppose efforts against the heroization of Nazism, neo-Nazism, the ideology of racial supremacy and other varieties of intolerance, thus neglecting their obligations under the main human rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," the commentary runs.

Zakharova stressed that the adopted resolution was acquiring particular relevance in view of the ever more frequent attacks in recent years against people of different nationalities, languages or faith, as well as other manifestations of intolerance. Also, in some countries representatives of the Nazi movement were glorified ever more often, while their henchmen were portrayed as national heroes or participants in national liberation movements.

"Legislative bans in a number of countries on the use of symbols associated with the Victory over Nazism are another alarming trend," Zakharova said.

"All of the above phenomena were reflected in the adopted resolution, which, we are certain, is called to serve as a bearing for all UN member-states in the cause of struggle against the heroization of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that breed racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance," Zakharova concluded.