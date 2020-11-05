Russian embassy waits for Austria to confirm nationality of suspects in Vienna attacks

VIENNA, November 5. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Austria is waiting for Austria’s confirmation after reports that a Russian national might be among those detained on suspicion of involvement in Vienna terrorist attacks, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told TASS on Thursday.

"When the embassy contacted representatives of Austrian law enforcement, there was no mention of possible Russian nationals among those detained over the Vienna terrorist attack from our partners. We have no such information, we have received no requests on this matter. The embassy is waiting for an official confirmation," the ambassador said.

In Vienna on Monday night, a string of shootings broke out at six locations, among them the site where the central synagogue is situated. Four people were killed and 22 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the attackers was shot by the police. He was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia). According to law enforcement officials, the shooting was carried out by several heavily-armed gunmen.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer labelled the attack an act of terrorism. Residents were recommended to stay indoors and avoid public places.​ A special operation is underway in Vienna to search for possible accomplices.

On Wednesday, Vienna chief of police, Gerhard Purstl informed that citizens of several states, including Russia, are among those detained on suspicion of having ties to the man behind the terrorist attacks in Vienna. Fourteen people closely involved with the terrorist were detained on November 3 for questioning. An investigation is underway on suspicion of their collaboration with the terrorist organization.