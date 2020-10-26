Russia considers all scenarios over US' withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — envoy

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. Russia is in principle ready to work on the Treaty on Open Skies and looks into all courses of action over the US’ withdrawal from the agreement, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in his speech to the International Advisory Council of the Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

"Russia’s further actions concerning the OST are not predetermined. We consider all the scenarios. We are ready to continue cooperation in the framework of the Treaty. But a lot will depend on addressing the organizational and technical issues arising from the US decision to withdraw from the Treaty," Antonov said.

The diplomat pointed out that the artificial crisis, created through Washington’s steps, does not facilitate strategic stability. "We have repeatedly proved with concrete data that the allegations of Russia’s noncompliance with the OST are baseless. We have got plenty of counter-claims to the United States regarding its implementation of the Treaty," he said.

Still, Moscow is ready to look for mutually acceptable solution at the negotiation table, Antonov said. "Unfortunately, such a solution could not be found at the OST state parties’ special conference on July 6," he said.