Kremlin states Russia’s non-interference in UK’s affairs

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow has no intention of interfering in the United Kingdom’s affairs, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on a British bill on the internal market, which had drawn strong criticism from the EU.

"We have no plans to interfere in the domestic affairs and the activities of the regime in the United Kingdom," Peskov pointed out.

On September 14, the British House of Commons passed the second reading of the Internal Market Bill, aimed at regulating trade within the UK following the end of the Brexit transition period.