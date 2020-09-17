Russian EU envoy dubs as ‘nonsense’ attempts to link Navalny case to Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, September 17./TASS/. Russian Permanent Envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday that it was absurd to try to link the situation around Alexey Navalny’s alleged poisoning to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The project [Nord Stream 2] is purely commercial, purely economic. And linking it to the Navalny case, that some were trying to do in the past few days - this is sheer nonsense," the diplomat said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television channel.

On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution on relations with Russia in connection with the Navalny case. It called for an international investigation into the Navalny incident, as well as for imposing tough sanctions on Russia and halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.