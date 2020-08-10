Russian PM points to improving coronavirus situation

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is gradually improving, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the government’s anti-coronavirus coordination council on Monday.

"Although the coronavirus situation in the country is gradually improving, we continue monitoring activities that allow us to promptly identify the sick and provide medical treatment to them," he pointed out.

According to Mishustin, a large-scale campaign for coronavirus testing continues in the country, which remains one of the most effective measures to prevent the infection from spreading.