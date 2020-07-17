Russian PM promises to continue to help Kazakhstan combat coronavirus epidemic

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Russia will continue helping Kazakhstan combat the coronavirus infection, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday at a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Askar Mamin.
"We appreciate friendship and partnership with Kazakhstan. Our joint efforts to combat the coronavirus infection have proved the special, I would say, brotherly character of our relations," he said.
The Russian prime minister recalled that Russian had delivered to Kazakhstan individual protective gear, medicines and testing systems. "We will continue to cooperate, to help combat the pandemic," he said.
The Russian prime minister took part in Friday’s meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the Belarusian capital city Minsk.