Russian envoy blasts US for claiming to be part of Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The United States’ attempts to present itself as part of the Iran nuclear deal have no future, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

"The US attempts to present itself as ‘JCPOA participant’ have no future. It is like common sense mockery. Those who invented this idea gave bad advice to US authorities. Cynical approaches must have their own limits in order not to compromise the national policy to the worst extent," the tweet reads.