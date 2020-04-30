Russian envoy blasts US for claiming to be part of Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The United States’ attempts to present itself as part of the Iran nuclear deal have no future, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.
"The US attempts to present itself as ‘JCPOA participant’ have no future. It is like common sense mockery. Those who invented this idea gave bad advice to US authorities. Cynical approaches must have their own limits in order not to compromise the national policy to the worst extent," the tweet reads.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that the United States was determined to prevent Iran from purchasing weapons after an arms embargo expired, insisting that Washington was technically still a member of the Iran nuclear deal despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it in 2018.
The New York Times reported on Sunday that Washington sought "to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country." Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 3 that an extension of the arms embargo was not on the table.