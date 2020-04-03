Putin discussed global energy market situation with Security Council

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in detail coronavirus control issues and the situation on the global energy markets with permanent members of the national Security Council. One more topic of the meeting in the videoconference format was recent telephone conversations of the Russian leader with presidents of the United States, South Africa, Serbia and Turkey, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"A detailed discussion of the topic of coronavirus combating in our country has taken place," Peskov said. "Furthermore, the President informed participants in the meeting about his recent contacts with presidents of the United States, South Africa, Serbia and Turkey," the press secretary noted. "The state of affairs on the global energy markets was also discussed," he added.

"The meeting attendees also exchanged opinions on certain current points of the domestic socioeconomic agenda," the press secretary added.