Putin still plans to take part in G20 emergency summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to participate in an emergency G20 leaders’ video conference on the coronavirus on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president’s agenda includes a video conference, a virtual G20 summit, initiated by Saudi Arabia that is currently presiding over the group," he pointed out.

When asked how the summit would be organized from the technical standpoint, Peskov explained that Putin would participate in the video conference from the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg. "The president will sit in front of a screen in one of the palace’s halls, there will also be a camera, and he will see his colleagues on the screen," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that technical aspects were under consideration.

According to Peskov, if the summit’s participants adopt a joint statement or a declaration, the Kremlin will make an announcement.