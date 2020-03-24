Putin to take part in G20 emergency summit

"On March 26, Russian President Putin will take part in the G20 emergency summit, which will be held in the format of a video conference and will focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global economy," the statement said.

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 emergency summit on the coronavirus on March 26, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Russia had been invited to a G20 emergency summit on the coronavirus.

On March 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Riyadh planned to call a virtual emergency summit of the G20 group to discuss the coronavirus situation. Saudi Arabia is presiding over the G20 this year. The 2020 summit of the group is scheduled for November.

The G20 brings together Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, the United States, India, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, China, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.