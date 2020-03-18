Kremlin slams allegations of Russian coronavirus disinformation as Russophobic obsession

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The European Union’s allegations about Russia’s coronavirus disinformation are indicative of its Russophobic obsession, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the European External Action Service’s report, which claims that Russian media outlets had launched a large-scale disinformation campaign to exacerbate the coronavirus crisis in Western countries.

Why are the pro-Kremlin media pushing out disinformation and conspiracy theories about the #coronavirus ? What’s in it for the Kremlin? Find out here: https://t.co/VZZWARYKu6

"From the point of view of common sense, I cannot comment on it," Peskov said, adding that the document neither contained examples nor cited specific news outlets.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, "it is about some groundless accusations." "In fact, this Russophobic obsession could be expected to fade under the current situation, but it doesn’t seem to be fading," Peskov noted.