Russian military police escort seven Turkish convoys to posts in Syria’s Idlib zone

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Units of the Russian military police escorted seven Turkish convoys to Turkey’s observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria during the past day, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the day, units of the Russian military police escorted seven Turkish convoys to the deployments sites of the Turkish army’s observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.

Zhuravlev said that the Russian military police continue patrolling the provinces of Hama and Idlib. Russia’s air force conducts an aerial patrolling as well.

"No shelling attacks by Ankara-controlled illegal armed groups were reported in the past day," the rear admiral said. However, he reported "eight shelling episodes in which settlements in the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo came under fire from positions of Turkestan Islamic Party, Ajnad al-Kavkaz and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations (outlawed in Russia)"

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.