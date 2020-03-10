Russia needs evolution, not revolutions, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia does need more upheavals, because its quota for revolutions has been used up already.

"It is the president who is the safeguard of the Constitution. In more simple terms he is the guarantor of our country’s security, of its inner stability and internal, evolutionary development," Putin told the lower house of parliament. "Let me stress the adjective ‘evolutionary.’ We’ve had enough revolutions. Russia’s quota for revolutions has been used up," Putin said.