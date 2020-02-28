Syrian army has right to respond to terrorist attacks on its territory - Russia’s UN envoy

UN, February 29. /TASS/. The Syrian army has a full right to respond to terrorist attacks on its territory, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"In response to the ongoing violations of the ceasefire regime within the zone of Idlib, the Syrian army certainly has the right to respond and suppress terrorists," Nebenzya said speaking at the UN Security Council session on the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"We cannot forbid the Syrian army to fulfill requirements, stipulated by the UN Security Council resolutions on the unconditional fight against terrorism in all of its forms, particularly on its territory - the territory of sovereign Syria," Nebenzya added.

Russia firmly believes that the deconfliction mechanism will help to avoid casualties among the Turkish and Syrian military in Syria’s province of Idlib, Nebenzya said.

"We regret that Turkish military servicemen were killed as well as we regret the deaths of Syrian soldiers," Nebenzya said speaking at the UN Security Council session on the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"We are confident that the implementation of agreements, including on the deconfliction, will help to avoid such tragedies in the future," he said.