Putin, Lukashenko play for the same team in friendly hockey game

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko have taken part in a friendly ice hockey game in Russia’s Sochi, playing for the same team.

Putin donned Russia’s national hockey team uniform, sporting the number 11, while Lukashenko played in a hockey jersey with the number 01. Lukashenko’s son Nikolai also took part in the match.

During the second period, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev came in to watch the game. The Russian and Belarusian leader came to greet him on the substitutes’ bench. Medvedev warmly greeted Lukashenko, they exchanged a hug. Putin, Lukashenko and Medvedev had a short conversation during the break.

The Russian leader scored three goals during the game. The match ended with a 13-4 score in favor of Putin and Lukashenko’s team.

The Russian and Belarusian leaders previously played together in February 2019, when they held three-day talks.