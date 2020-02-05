{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

No plans so far to include US, Canada, UK into Russian e-visas project — ministry

The visa issue is among the strongest irritants in Russian-US relations at the moment

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. So far, Russia has no plans to include the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom into the list of countries, whose citizens can apply for a Russian e-visa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevgeny Ivanov, told the Kommersant daily on Wednesday.

"The decision to include this or that particular country into the list was made after considering numerous factors, including a country’s visa policy regarding Russian citizens," he said.

When asked whether tourist visa requirements could be eased for residents of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the Russian diplomat replied; "There are no plans to introduce changes into the list so far at this stage, but this does not mean that such a possibility is ruled out in the future, on the condition of a normal visa dialogue with the countries that you have mentioned."

Ivanov went on to say that the visa issue is among the strongest irritants in Russian-US relations at the moment.

"At present, more than 60 Russian Foreign Ministry employees, appointed to work in the United States, have been waiting to receive the US visa for months. Some of them [have already waited] for more than two years," he said.

"We have long been making calls to the United States to bring the visa process back to normal, but Washington has so far expressed no such desire," he said, recalling the September 2019 controversy when the United States failed to issue visas to a group of Russian officials supposed to take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In 2019, Russia introduced electronic visas for tourists from 53 countries arriving to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, as well as to Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Region. A request for an e-visa can be filed on a special website four days before the planned arrival. The visa is granted free of charge.

In 2020, electronic visas are set to be introduced in Karelia, the Altai Region and the Krasnodar Region. As of January 1, 2021, electronic visas will be valid on all Russian territory.

Tags
Foreign policy
FOREIGN POLICY
Russian senior diplomat, UN envoy discuss meeting of Libyan Joint Military Commission
The diplomats also touched upon other aspects of international efforts facilitating the soonest solution to the Libya crisi
Read more
First serial-produced Sarmat ICBMs to assume combat duty in Russia in 2021
The new missile allows delivering strikes against facilities at a range of up to 18,000 km
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies reports of Turkish air strikes on Syrian troops
Erdogan said earlier that F-16 fighters from the Turkish Air Force and artillery crews had carried strikes on 40 targets in Idlib
Read more
Turkey failed to fulfill ‘a couple of key commitments’ in Idlib, Lavrov says
First, they failed to separate the armed opposition from the terrorists for the Nusra Front, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Turkey says it 'eliminated' 76 Syrian servicemen in retaliation for attack on its troops
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish jets and artillery had carried out strikes against 40 targets in Syria’s Idlib in response to the shelling of its troops in the area of Saraqib
Read more
Syrian army cuts supply lines for militants west of Saraqib — SANA
Syrian troops are now stationed eight kilometers from Idlib, the administrative center of the eponymous governorate captured by militants in 2015
Read more
China puts novel coronavirus mortality rate at 2.1%
"At present, the number of those who had recovered is growing steadily. We are absolutely sure of our ability to win this battle against the epidemic," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said
Read more
Evacuees from China to be quarantined in Russia's Tyumen Region
According to the information provided by the Foreign Ministry, this list currently includes 147 people
Read more
Putin says he didn’t propose amendments to Russian constitution to extend his mandate
The amendments are dictated by life, according to the Russian president
Read more
T-15 Armata heavy combat vehicle to take part in Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square
Armed with the new module, the combat vehicles are capable of firing from a halt, on the move and on the float
Read more
Russia to react to US-NATO exercise Defender 2020 in Europe — Lavrov
Moscow will react in a way that will not create unnecessary risks, according to the Russian top diplomat
Read more
Kremlin: Adding reference to God in Russia’s Constitution to be discussed
According to the patriarch, a reference to God in the Constitution would reflect the beliefs of most Russian people
Read more
Defense manufacturer to start deliveries of latest Armata tanks to troops in 2020
Now the company is completing the main stages of the preparatory work
Read more
Roscosmos to offer new modification of Soyuz-5 rocket for Sea Launch floating spaceport
With its less fueling, the Soyuz-7 will be able to deliver almost the same payload as the Soyuz-5 puts into low orbit thanks to the floating spaceport’s location in the southern latitudes
Read more
Dutch prosecution indicts four suspects in MH17 crash case
One of these defendants - Oleg Pulatov - will be defended by an international defense attorney group consisting of two Dutch and one Russian attorneys
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Russian coronavirus test system to be used in China’s Wuhan
The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Far East Institute of Automation and Control Processes, supported by the Vladivostok University of Economics and Service, have developed a system that will assist the doctors in diagnosing diseases and pick the optimal therapy
Read more
Russia alarmed by possibility of Iran quitting non-proliferation treaty — ambassador
"Russia is not happy about the measures taken by Iran, but we understand that they were forced to do so," Levan Dzhagaryan said
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet ships to hold drills in Atlantic
The Vice-Admiral Kulakov earlier withdrew from the naval group of ships and support vessels led by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov
Read more
Putin, Erdogan hold telephone talks on Syria — Kremlin
The Kremlin press service said that the sides expressed mutual concern "over the escalation of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone"
Read more
Zelensky’s approval rating dips below 50%, poll indicates
About 40% of those polled said they had no faith in the president
Read more
Norwegian firm sues authorities for attempts to make its employees spy in Russia
Olen Betong Gruppen AS argues that it has sustained multi-million losses as a result of charges of espionage
Read more
Press review: Erdogan riled over Syria attack and Saudi-Iran spat emerges over Trump plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 4
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry releases collection of documents on 1945 Yalta Conference
According to Russia’s diplomatic office, its archives contain one-of-a-kind documents related to the Soviet Union’s foreign policy and diplomacy during World War II and the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Russia to determine procedure of deportation of foreigners with suspected coronavirus
Those who refuse to leave the country in violation of the law are to be deported
Read more
Turkey trying to block Syrian army advance towards Saraqib, says paper
Earlier, the Russian center for reconciliation in Syria said Turkish military personnel had come under an attack of Syrian troops in Idlib, because Turkey had failed to notify Russia about the movements of its troops in advance
Read more
Belarusian president declares end to ‘period of chill’ in relations with US
On February 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Minsk, where he held talks with Lukashenko and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei
Read more
Moscow concerned over low-yield nuclear warheads deployed on US submarines
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the deployment suggests that "the pronouncements made by the American side in the declarative form about the possibility of deploying... in a hypothetical conflict are already being embodied in the metal and items"
Read more
Kremlin does not consider Pompeo’s visit to Minsk ‘ultra-rapid convergence’
The Kremlin spokesman refused to provide comments on the specific details of the negotiation
Read more
Russia's top brass says White Helmets to upload video on fake chemical attack in Idlib
The footage will show off the consequences of an alleged bomb strike by the Syrian Air Force with an unknown chemical agent
Read more
Russian defense firm at final stage of developing new combat module
The AU-220M is an unmanned cannon and machine-gun module
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
Read more
White Helmets plotting chemical provocation in Syria’s Idlib — reconciliation center
For these ends, about 15 White Helmet activists arrived in the Idlib de-escalation zone on February 1
Read more
Erdogan rules out backtracking on S-400 deal with Russia
The deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey began on July 12
Read more
India to boost licensed production of Russian T-90S tanks, says federal agency
India is one of the largest operators of the T-90S
Read more
Russian antiviral drug being tested in China as treatment for new coronavirus
The drug can be used as a treatment for 15 types of flu
Read more
Scientists discover antibody that can neutralize 2019-nCoV coronavirus
This discovery, according to the scientists, gives hope that CR3022 compound, combined with other antibodies that can bind with the new coronavirus, would allow to create the first effective remedies for the novel pneumonia and stop the epidemics
Read more
One worker dies buried by collapsing roof of sports facility in St. Petersburg
Three more workers, who were at the site, survived the accidents
Read more
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Read more
Russian figure skaters make clean sweep of podium at European Championships
Alena Kostornaia showed a result of 240.81 points and won gold in women's singles
Read more
Unidentified drone downed at distance from Russian Hmeymim base in Syria
According to the Russian Foreign ministry, an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle was stopped by the airbase’s radars when approaching the Russian base from the northeastern part of the Mediterranean Sea after dark
Read more
Turkey doesn’t need to come into collision with Russia, Erdogan says
Ankara has very serious strategic projects with Russia, according to the Turkish president
Read more
Russia ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov assault rifles in India
The joint venture is currently preparing a technical and commercial proposal for the Indian Defense Ministry
Read more
Wuhan coronavirus death rate expected to go down soon, officials say
According to recent data, the number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to feature latest artillery system at arms show in India
Overall, the Russian exposition will demonstrate more than 500 items of armament, military and special hardware
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on Russian forces shelled by pro-Turkish groups
Several media outlets and Telegram channels reported earlier that the Turkish army opened fire at positions of the Russian taskforce near the city of Tell Rifat in Syria's Aleppo governorate
Read more
Putin says Russia ready for restoring Moscow-London mutually respectful dialogue
The current state of relations between Russia and Great Britain hardly satisfies both sides, Putin said
Read more
Erdogan discusses attack on Turkish military in Syria with Putin — media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the attack on Turkish military personnel in Syria damages joint peace efforts in the region
Read more
Some elements of Russia’s next-generation spacecraft already manufactured
The first testing launch of the Oryol spacecraft is planned for 2023
Read more
US to introduce new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 — media
European investors or companies desirous to buy gas flowing over the pipeline can be affected this time, Handelsblatt newspaper reports
Read more