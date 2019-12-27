Putin’s visit to Bethlehem is in the works — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Palestine’s Bethlehem scheduled for January 23 is in the works, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"This visit is in the works," he said responding to a question on the issue.

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal earlier told reporters that during the upcoming visit the Russian president was expected to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. According to the diplomat, both bilateral relations and other issues will be discussed at the talks.